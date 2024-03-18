IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Kasich: 'When it comes to Trump and his rhetoric there's no bounds'
March 18, 2024

José Díaz-Balart

Kasich: 'When it comes to Trump and his rhetoric there's no bounds'

06:12

Former Ohio Governor John Kasich weighs in on former President Trump saying it will be a "bloodbath" if he loses the election and his anti-immigration rhetoric.March 18, 2024

