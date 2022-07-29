IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
José Díaz-Balart

Justice Alito mocks foreign leaders critical of Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

01:27

Justice Samuel Alito mocked foreign leaders who were critical of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in remarks to the Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit in Rome. NBC's Pete Williams reports.July 29, 2022

