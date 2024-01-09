IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
José Díaz-Balart

Judges “did not buy” Trump arguments on immunity

11:56

Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance and Former FBI General Counsel Andrew Weissman agree that “there was not a single judge on the panel who was buying” arguments from Trump lawyers that he is immune from prosecution for his role leading up to Jan. 6 because he was president at the time.Jan. 9, 2024

