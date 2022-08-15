IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

José Díaz-Balart

Judge says Graham will have to testify in 2020 Georgia election probe

00:45

U.S. District Court Judge Leigh Martin May rejected Sen. Lindsey Graham's arguments against having to testify before a special grand jury in an investigation of possible 2020 election interference in Georgia by former President Donald Trump. NBC News' Ali Vitali reports on how Graham responded to the decision. Aug. 15, 2022

