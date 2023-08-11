IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Judge rules Trump protective order will only apply to sensitive materials

José Díaz-Balart

Judge rules Trump protective order will only apply to sensitive materials

A federal judge has ruled that a protective order in the case involving former President Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election would apply only to "sensitive materials," not all discovery materials. NBC News' Tom Winter has details on how this could impact what Trump can talk about outside of the trial.Aug. 11, 2023

    Judge rules Trump protective order will only apply to sensitive materials

