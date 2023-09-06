IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Judge rules in favor of E. Jean Carroll in second Trump defamation suit

José Díaz-Balart

Judge rules in favor of E. Jean Carroll in second Trump defamation suit

A federal judge ruled in favor of E. Jean Carroll in her second defamation case brought against former President Donald Trump. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian explains how the judge decided that Trump’s 2019 comments responding to Carroll’s claim that he sexually assaulted her did defame her with actual malice.Sept. 6, 2023

    Judge rules in favor of E. Jean Carroll in second Trump defamation suit

