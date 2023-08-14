IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Judge overseeing Trump hush money case will not recuse himself

    01:37
José Díaz-Balart

Judge overseeing Trump hush money case will not recuse himself

01:37

Judge Juan Merchan denied a motion filed by attorneys for former President Donald Trump to have Merchan recuse himself from the Manhattan criminal case where Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. NBC News’ Tom Winter reports on Merchan’s response to the motion and how soon the trial could start.Aug. 14, 2023

