José Díaz-Balart

Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit challenging Mar-a-Lago search

01:30

A federal judge has dismissed former President Donald Trump's lawsuit challenging the Justice Department's search of his Mar-a-Lago estate. NBC News' Ken Dilanian reports on how the dismissal overrules a previous judge's decision and how it affects the case's special master. Dec. 12, 2022

