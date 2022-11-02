IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    José Díaz-Balart goes behind the scenes with CBP off the Florida Keys

José Díaz-Balart

José Díaz-Balart goes behind the scenes with CBP off the Florida Keys

José Díaz-Balart shadows a Customs and Border Patrol agent with Air and Marine Operations patrolling off the Florida Keys, where there’s been more than a 200% increase of migrant encounters since last year. “I understand to a degree the magnitude of their destitution,” the agent tells José. “I also understand I have a job to do.” Nov. 2, 2022

    José Díaz-Balart goes behind the scenes with CBP off the Florida Keys

