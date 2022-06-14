IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
José Díaz-Balart

Jan. 6 committee postpones Wednesday hearing

01:04

The January 6 committee abruptly announced they would be postponing their third public hearing scheduled for Wednesday to a later date. NBC's Garrett Haake reports from Capitol Hill.June 14, 2022

Play All