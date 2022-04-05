Ivanka Trump expected to appear before Jan. 6 committee
Ivanka Trump is expected to testify before the January 6 select committee on Tuesday, sources tell NBC News. This comes shortly after her husband, Jared Kushner, had also testified in the committee's investigation into the Capitol riot. NBC's Garrett Haake reports from Capitol Hill.April 5, 2022
