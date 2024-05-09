IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Stormy Daniels' testimony resumes on Day 14 of Trump's hush money trial

It 'boils down to falsification of business records’ not whether Stormy Daniels’ testimony is true
May 9, 202404:48

  • Florida Sen. Scott criticizes judge and prosecutors outside Trump hush money trial

    02:35
  • Now Playing

    It 'boils down to falsification of business records’ not whether Stormy Daniels’ testimony is true

    04:48
  • UP NEXT

    'Against humanity': Doctor describes 'absolutely horrific' situation in Rafah

    04:47

  • 'You remind me of my daughter': Stormy Daniels reveals more on encounter with Trump

    06:40

  • Stormy Daniels testifies about first encounters with Trump

    02:30

  • 'It'll make a great story': Stormy Daniels details encounter with Trump

    05:52

  • 'Such an insult': Trump likens the Biden admin to Nazi secret police

    07:10

  • Biden and Netanyahu speak after Israel orders eastern Rafah evacuation

    03:16

  • Will Trump go to jail? Judge Merchan warns him it’s possible

    05:50

  • A crucial Trump witness testifies in hush money trial

    06:03

  • Former Trump aide Hope Hicks testifies in hush money trial

    03:52

  • DOJ expected to announce indictment of Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar

    03:35

  • Trump 'has to fundraise' in order to 'help pay for legal cases': Fmr. Jan. 6 committee member

    05:53

  • Students felt 'uncomfortable' and 'unsafe': Columbia University professor speaks on protests

    09:31

  • 'We are all terrified': Doctor speaks out on Florida's six-week abortion ban taking effect

    03:51

  • ‘Biden has to walk that fine line': Grappling with the college campus protests

    07:32

  • 'Very tense', 'scary' atmosphere at Columbia: Student who saw protests speaks out

    03:49

  • ‘Appealing to the worst of America’: Dowd blasts Trump’s plan to use National Guard on migrants

    05:36

  • Trump 'telling his lawyers what he wants': Why this lawyer turned down Trump

    04:56

  • 'Wants to be put in jail': Trump fined $9,000 for gag order violations

    06:44

José Díaz-Balart

It 'boils down to falsification of business records’ not whether Stormy Daniels’ testimony is true

04:48

Former President Trump is back in court face-to-face with Stormy Daniels as she continues her testimony in the New York hush money trial. Former prosecutor Kristen Gibbons Feden discusses the significance of Daniels’ story and shares her legal expertise.May 9, 2024

  • Florida Sen. Scott criticizes judge and prosecutors outside Trump hush money trial

    02:35
  • Now Playing

    It 'boils down to falsification of business records’ not whether Stormy Daniels’ testimony is true

    04:48
  • UP NEXT

    'Against humanity': Doctor describes 'absolutely horrific' situation in Rafah

    04:47

  • 'You remind me of my daughter': Stormy Daniels reveals more on encounter with Trump

    06:40

  • Stormy Daniels testifies about first encounters with Trump

    02:30

  • 'It'll make a great story': Stormy Daniels details encounter with Trump

    05:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All