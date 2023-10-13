Israeli military responding to explosion at northern border fence

'We're terrified,' but not paralyzed, says rabbi after attacks in Israel09:52
Sen. Booker: We must stand with Israel and Ukraine unequivocally11:10
Israeli military responding to explosion at northern border fence02:03
'You don't remove a Speaker midterm without cause'08:41
Israel urges one million civilians to leave northern Gaza; UN pleads with Israel to back down03:11
Israel drops leaflets urging residents to leave northern Gaza00:23
Austin says U.S. is ready to 'deploy additional assets' if needed08:01
Richard Haass: Despite Hamas' evil, I think there will be hostage exchanges01:57
John Kirby: 'A tall order' to get a million civilians to leave northern Gaza04:18
Richard Engel: People in Gaza have been told to leave by any means possible04:04
'Wait and hope': Israeli mother waits for word of her son, abducted by Hamas10:48
Business leaders slam some colleges for not speaking out against antisemitism06:52
Full scale of Hamas terror attacks emerges07:32
Rep. Greg Landsman: No one could have imagined a Hamas invasion of Israel04:17
Israel continues air attacks on Gaza ahead of a potential ground assault05:23
Israel gripped by ‘terrible grief’ and ‘anger’ after Hamas attacks08:10
Trump calls Hezbollah ‘smart’ for hitting Israel after Hamas attacks05:25
Colleges students across the U.S. clash over Israel-Palestine conflict04:45
'It's a horror movie every night': Gaza resident shares 'terror' of war06:15
‘This is not complicated, America’: Sen. Booker condemns 'Hitler-like' Hamas11:24
'You don't remove a Speaker midterm without cause'08:41
Israel urges one million civilians to leave northern Gaza; UN pleads with Israel to back down03:11
Israel drops leaflets urging residents to leave northern Gaza00:23
