IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Israeli delegation to skip D.C. trip after U.S. does not veto U.N. cease-fire resolution
March 25, 202401:59
  • Now Playing

    Israeli delegation to skip D.C. trip after U.S. does not veto U.N. cease-fire resolution

    01:59
  • UP NEXT

    Peter Beinart: U.S. leadership should be focused on U.S. policy, not Israeli elections

    08:45

  • Marwan Barghouti: the future leader of Palestine?

    03:46

  • House Democrat on foreign affairs calls ban on UN funding to Gaza ‘unconscionable’

    09:35

  • David Miliband: Gaza famine a ‘failure of humanity’

    06:29

  • Top House Dem on Foreign Affairs Committee: House GOP’s stall of crucial aid to Ukraine ‘tragic’

    10:40

  • WFP Dir. Cindy McCain: ‘We don’t need vetoes, we need food and we need it now’

    06:33

  • Former Hamas hostage recounts horrors of captivity

    06:53

  • Blinken: U.N. cease-fire resolution was 'cynically vetoed' by Russia and China

    01:23

  • Russia and China veto U.S.-led Gaza cease-fire resolution

    03:29

  • U.S.-led resolution on ceasefire in Gaza 'sends a signal' to region despite not passing

    13:39

  • Jonathan Greenblatt: I don't need Trump to lecture me on how to vote

    11:08

  • ‘I can’t imagine a worse leader’: Aaron David Miller on Netanyahu

    06:27

  • Ziv: ‘Definitely a crisis of confidence’ in Netanyahu, ‘big gap’ between PM and Israeli intelligence

    12:34

  • Blinken: Israel ‘needs to do more’ to get aid to Gaza

    04:50

  • 'No question' Biden is 'frustrated' with Netanyahu: Peter Baker on Israel-Hamas war

    06:09

  • 'We're helping the Taiwanese become porcupines': Rep. Slotkin on US-Taiwan military ties

    06:10

  • Moving toward 'peace deal': U.S. submits draft resolution to U.N. for ceasefire in Gaza

    06:10

  • 'Crocodile tears': Scarborough blasts Netanyahu's cynical maneuvers in US politics

    09:57

  • Netanyahu joins virtual Senate GOP meeting amid White House tension

    02:34

José Díaz-Balart

Israeli delegation to skip D.C. trip after U.S. does not veto U.N. cease-fire resolution

01:59

After the U.S. abstained from voting against a United Nations cease-fire resolution in the Israel-Hamas war, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that they were canceling a planned delegation to Washington, D.C.March 25, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Israeli delegation to skip D.C. trip after U.S. does not veto U.N. cease-fire resolution

    01:59
  • UP NEXT

    Peter Beinart: U.S. leadership should be focused on U.S. policy, not Israeli elections

    08:45

  • Marwan Barghouti: the future leader of Palestine?

    03:46

  • House Democrat on foreign affairs calls ban on UN funding to Gaza ‘unconscionable’

    09:35

  • David Miliband: Gaza famine a ‘failure of humanity’

    06:29

  • Top House Dem on Foreign Affairs Committee: House GOP’s stall of crucial aid to Ukraine ‘tragic’

    10:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All