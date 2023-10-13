IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

José Díaz-Balart

Israel woman recounts learning her brother was kidnapped by Hamas

07:31

Yeela David's brother went missing after the Supernova music festival was attacked and was confirmed to be kidnapped by Hamas by two Israeli soldiers. David speaks to NBC News' Jose Diaz Balart about her experience and how she is trying to find out more information about her brother.Oct. 13, 2023

