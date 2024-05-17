IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Israel recovers bodies of 3 killed by Hamas during music festival
The Israel Defense Force says three bodies have been recovered from southern Gaza. The bodies recovered are attendees of the Supernova, or Nova, music festival on Oct. 7 that were killed by Hamas attackers.May 17, 2024

