Israel recovers bodies of 3 killed by Hamas during music festival

'There could be more': Amb. Alon Pinkas on IDF recovering bodies of 3 hostages05:55
- Now Playing
Israel recovers bodies of 3 killed by Hamas during music festival05:28
- UP NEXT
Divisions in Israel's war cabinet over future of Gaza02:27
‘Exhausted, traumatized’ Rafah refugees lack infrastructure in camps: UNICEF Spokesperson03:58
‘We’ll do what we have to’: Netanyahu on entering Rafah04:05
Netanyahu: Israel will continue with Rafah offensive despite U.S. opposition00:58
War in Gaza is ‘grinding to a halt’ because of ‘sheer misery’ on all sides: retired U.S. general07:24
‘They ruled through fear’: Richard Engel on Hamas' rule in Gaza10:15
'Netanyahu doesn't want peace': Joe challenges Israel's Gaza strategy08:23
President Biden: Cease-fire in Israel-Hamas war could happen immediately if hostages are released12:04
Latest Israeli evacuation order affects 400,000 people in Rafah02:00
State Dept. report: Israel may have broken international law in Gaza05:02
‘Problem of imprecision’ in Biden’s communication on Israel: Rep. Wasserman05:50
'They're playing to an audience of one': Kristen Welker on Trump's VP candidates08:41
'We cannot win the war with our hands tied behind our backs': Danon on U.S. weapons pause06:56
Arthur Brooks: Want to make America happy again? Start loving people who disagree with us07:00
'Propaganda is not education': Hillary Clinton on combating misinformation in schools and online09:02
'Does he really think we're that stupid?': Joe reacts to Lindsey Graham's latest political gesturing10:27
'No doubt' Biden admin is 'totally committed to getting hostages home: Father of hostage06:16
‘Hostages seem to have fallen off of the radar’08:43
'There could be more': Amb. Alon Pinkas on IDF recovering bodies of 3 hostages05:55
- Now Playing
Israel recovers bodies of 3 killed by Hamas during music festival05:28
- UP NEXT
Divisions in Israel's war cabinet over future of Gaza02:27
‘Exhausted, traumatized’ Rafah refugees lack infrastructure in camps: UNICEF Spokesperson03:58
‘We’ll do what we have to’: Netanyahu on entering Rafah04:05
Netanyahu: Israel will continue with Rafah offensive despite U.S. opposition00:58
Play All