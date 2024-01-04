IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Islamic State claims responsibility for blasts at Iran's Soleimani ceremony

José Díaz-Balart

Islamic State claims responsibility for blasts at Iran's Soleimani ceremony

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for two explosions that killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a ceremony in Iran to commemorate commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a U.S. drone in 2020. NBC News' Ali Arouzi explains how this statement contradicts Iran's earlier claims.Jan. 4, 2024

