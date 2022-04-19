IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

José Díaz-Balart

Is it safe to be on a plane without a mask?

01:30

Is it safe to be on a plane without a mask? Dr. Kavita Patel explains to José Díaz-Balart the risks of flying without a mask. Dr. Patel gives her advice for next time you travel. April 19, 2022

