    Iranian-American Activist Masih Alinejad: "History will judge the democratic countries"

José Díaz-Balart

Iranian-American Activist Masih Alinejad: "History will judge the democratic countries"

05:43

"The people of Iran are going to get rid of the Islamic Republic, but history will judge the democratic countries," Iranian-American Journalist and Activist Masih Alinejad tells José Díaz-Balart. "If the Democratic countries do not take strong action, all these criminals who are killing innocent people inside Iran in the middle east ... will come after the Westerners, after the U.S. citizens on U.S. soil."March 3, 2023

