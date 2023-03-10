IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
José Díaz-Balart

Iran and Saudi Arabia agree to restore diplomatic relations

03:11

Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to restore diplomatic relations, ending years of tension between the two rival countries. After the deal was brokered in China, a spokesperson for the National Security Council said the U.S. welcomes efforts to “de-escalate tensions in the Middle East region.” NBC News’ Josh Lederman has the details. March 10, 2023

