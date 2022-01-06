IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    In forceful, historic speech, Biden reminds that too much is at stake for silence

José Díaz-Balart

In forceful, historic speech, Biden reminds that too much is at stake for silence

04:28

President Joe Biden took sharp aim at "defeated former President" Donald Trump, accusing him of inciting the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 2021 with a "web of lies" about the 2020 election. Professor Eddie Glaude joins José Díaz-Balart and remarks on the historic nature of the speech, and how it served as a stark reminder that silence, and complacency, is complicit. Jan. 6, 2022

