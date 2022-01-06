In forceful, historic speech, Biden reminds that too much is at stake for silence

President Joe Biden took sharp aim at "defeated former President" Donald Trump, accusing him of inciting the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 2021 with a "web of lies" about the 2020 election. Professor Eddie Glaude joins José Díaz-Balart and remarks on the historic nature of the speech, and how it served as a stark reminder that silence, and complacency, is complicit. Jan. 6, 2022
One year after Jan. 6, FBI still seeking out suspect who planted pipe bombs at DNC, RNC
