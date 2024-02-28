IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Immigration advocate’s message to Biden: 'He ought to listen'
Feb. 28, 202404:55
    Immigration advocate's message to Biden: 'He ought to listen'

José Díaz-Balart

Immigration advocate’s message to Biden: 'He ought to listen'

Fernando García, executive director of the Border Network for Human Rights, tells José Díaz-Balart why it’s crucial that President Biden hear “the stories of people at the local level” when he visits the southern border. “I hope that the president would push back on this narrative that [migrants are] impatient criminals, migrants are rapists.”Feb. 28, 2024

    Immigration advocate's message to Biden: 'He ought to listen'

