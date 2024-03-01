IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

IDF Spokesperson: “We did not open fire” on civilians seeking aid
March 1, 202405:36

José Díaz-Balart

IDF Spokesperson: “We did not open fire” on civilians seeking aid

05:36

Israeli Defense Forces Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht joined MSNBC and denied reports that Israeli soldiers opened fire on Palestinians approaching aid trucks in Gaza. The spokesperson did say that there was one specific event at the end of the convoy where “some of the Gazans approached our soldiers, they felt threated and they fired non-lethal shots.”March 1, 2024

