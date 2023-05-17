IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Idaho college slaying suspect indicted on murder charges

    00:28
  • UP NEXT

    Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank executives face Senate over collapse

    02:27

  • Venezuelan family separated at border faces impossible choice

    01:27

  • El Paso mayor: ‘There is no endgame’ after Title 42 ends

    04:21

  • 'He has a tough road ahead of him’: Fmr. Asst. Manhattan DA on George Santos’ indictment 

    01:54

  • Fmr. Rep. Carlos Curbelo of Florida discusses the latest political events 

    03:29

  • 'The name of the game: alleviate overcrowding.' Julia Ainsley on Mayorkas' newest migrant rules

    01:52

  • Brownsville police charge driver in deadly car ramming

    03:54

  • Two victims of Texas mall shooting confirmed by families

    03:15

  • The impact of Florida's new immigration bill

    03:01

  • With shelters at capacity, migrants camp out at El Paso's Sacred Heart parish

    04:26

  • Four Proud Boys convicted of seditious conspiracy

    04:40

  • Father whose daughter was killed in Parkland school shooting reacts to wave of gun violence

    05:55

  • Biden administration to send 1,500 active-duty troops to the southern border ahead of Title 42 end

    02:06

  • Proud Boys jury sends note to judge about seditious conspiracy charge

    01:07

  • Juan Guaidó: Democratic countries must work together to end Maduro dictatorship

    05:21

  • U.S. processing centers to open in Guatemala and Colombia for migrants

    02:30

  • Remembering Jerry Springer: Talk show host dead at 79

    01:37

  • Nikki Haley gives policy speech on abortion

    02:28

  • Susan Rice to step down from Biden administration next month

    01:44

José Díaz-Balart

Idaho college slaying suspect indicted on murder charges

00:28

Bryan Kohberger, 28, faces four counts of first degree murder and burglary in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.May 17, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Idaho college slaying suspect indicted on murder charges

    00:28
  • UP NEXT

    Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank executives face Senate over collapse

    02:27

  • Venezuelan family separated at border faces impossible choice

    01:27

  • El Paso mayor: ‘There is no endgame’ after Title 42 ends

    04:21

  • 'He has a tough road ahead of him’: Fmr. Asst. Manhattan DA on George Santos’ indictment 

    01:54

  • Fmr. Rep. Carlos Curbelo of Florida discusses the latest political events 

    03:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All