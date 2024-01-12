IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Hunter Biden would be willing to comply with new House subpoenas

    Speaker Johnson assures topline spending deal on government funding remains

  • Legal strategy behind Hunter Biden's surprise Capitol Hill appearance

  • Hunter Biden arrives for arraignment on tax charges

  • 'Is Donald Trump a threat to our democracy?': Morning Joe gave DeSantis two chances to answer. He refused.

  • Trump arrives for closing arguments in New York civil fraud trial

  • Watch highlights from the Republican presidential debate in Iowa

  • Recent history shows the Iowa caucuses can produce big surprises

  • Demographics key to whether Nikki Haley is 'gonna get smoked'

  • 'Not surprising at all': Trump not allowed to testify in closing arguments

  • GOP 'clown show' over Hunter Biden, Dem congressman says

  • Hunter Biden appears on Capitol Hill during contempt of Congress hearings

  • 'Absolute terror': the dangers of 'swatting' calls on victims

  • Defense Secy. Austin diagnosed with prostate cancer

  • Judges “did not buy” Trump arguments on immunity

  • Judges hear arguments over Trump's immunity claim in election interference case

  • Lawrence: Biden calls Trump a 'loser' because he knows how much that word hurts Trump

  • 'He's a loser': Biden likens Trump MAGA movement to lost cause of Confederacy

  • Judge Tanya Chutkan appears to be victim of 'swatting' attack

  • Biden denounces 'poison' of white supremacy at Mother Emanuel AME Church

José Díaz-Balart

Hunter Biden would be willing to comply with new House subpoenas

Lawyers for Hunter Biden have sent a letter to the House Oversight Committee saying he may be willing to comply with new subpoenas to testify. NBC News' Mike Memoli has details on the letter and why Hunter Biden's lawyers believed past subpoenas were "legally invalid."Jan. 12, 2024

