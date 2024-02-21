How Letitia James could seize Trump assets if he doesn’t pay

- UP NEXT
What Alexei Navalny wrote in his final letters from prison before dying05:22
White House to announce sanctions against Russia in response to Navalny's death02:58
U.S. vetoes U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza02:46
Trump’s “going to have to sell a lot of those gold sneakers” to pay $355M+ fine03:35
'Old boy’s club' highlights racial undertones in Fani Willis hearing11:56
'Really smart move': Fani Willis not called back to testify08:41
'Getting ugly': DOJ vet says Willis should 'consider removing herself'10:50
Dem congressman: Trump is the actual House speaker07:04
Trump explainer: What you need to know this week about the trials of Donald Trump04:07
New York special election to replace Santos could have national implications02:10
Sen. Bennet on immigration: “The whole world would have looked different” if the Gang of 8 bill had passed06:23
'Biden almost would have been better off if he were indicted,' fmr. federal prosecutor argues08:44
Why a 9-0 SCOTUS decision would be helpful whether you 'like or loathe' Trump09:13
Laura Jarrett: Supreme Court 'looking for a way out' of Trump ballot case06:24
'Every day is a struggle': Father remembers son killed in Oxford school shooting06:57
Search underway for missing helicopter carrying 5 Marines02:19
'Dangerous': Top Dem rips MAGA GOP on immigration, old GOP 'died this week'07:24
'He's not above the law': Trump immunity rejected by court10:35
“Everybody’s still holding their breath” on the bipartisan border bill10:32
GOP Strategist: Haley is a “zombie candidate”08:32
- UP NEXT
What Alexei Navalny wrote in his final letters from prison before dying05:22
White House to announce sanctions against Russia in response to Navalny's death02:58
U.S. vetoes U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza02:46
Trump’s “going to have to sell a lot of those gold sneakers” to pay $355M+ fine03:35
'Old boy’s club' highlights racial undertones in Fani Willis hearing11:56
'Really smart move': Fani Willis not called back to testify08:41
Play All