IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    How the decision to disqualify Trump in Colorado affects the GOP primary

    02:19
  • UP NEXT

    Xi warned Biden during summit that Beijing will reunify Taiwan with China

    02:55

  • The dangers of Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric 

    05:56

  • “We need to learn our lessons:” IDF on mistakenly killing 3 hostages

    08:20

  • Pope Francis approves church blessings for same-sex couples

    02:23

  • "Somebody who’s watching this is Donald Trump"

    10:35

  • What happens if Rudy Giuliani can’t pay for his false claims?

    03:15

  • 'There will be a battle over this:' former State Department official on discussions for a two-state solution

    04:53

  • Democratic lawmaker will 'probably' vote no on impeaching Biden

    05:52

  • Why it’s now safe to look at your 401(k)s

    01:35

  • This may not go Trump’s way: Fmr. prosecutor on Trump immunity appeal

    01:27

  • Court rejects Trump's appeal of gag order in New York civil fraud trial

    01:50

  • Congresswoman to White House: Involve Latinos in border talks

    04:01

  • Biden meets with families of hostages at the White House

    01:32

  • Jim Jordan says he is ‘disappointed’ at Hunter Biden’s refusal to testify privately

    01:43

  • “Completely unacceptable”: Rep. Barragan on Hispanic lawmakers not being part of border talks

    05:05

  • New Hampshire man arrested after making threats to Vivek Ramaswamy

    00:52

  • Capitol police arrest protesters calling for Israel-Hamas cease-fire

    00:58

  • Zelenskyy arrives in Washington to push for Congressional aid

    01:28

  • Spokesperson for Alexei Navalny says Putin critic is missing

    01:23

José Díaz-Balart

How the decision to disqualify Trump in Colorado affects the GOP primary

02:19

Former President Donald Trump’s rivals are speaking out against the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to bar him from the state’s ballot, arguing it will propel him to the GOP nomination for president. NBC News’ Garrett Haake reports on how the decision in Colorado could aid Trump’s campaign efforts in other states.Dec. 20, 2023

  • Now Playing

    How the decision to disqualify Trump in Colorado affects the GOP primary

    02:19
  • UP NEXT

    Xi warned Biden during summit that Beijing will reunify Taiwan with China

    02:55

  • The dangers of Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric 

    05:56

  • “We need to learn our lessons:” IDF on mistakenly killing 3 hostages

    08:20

  • Pope Francis approves church blessings for same-sex couples

    02:23

  • "Somebody who’s watching this is Donald Trump"

    10:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All