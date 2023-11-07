How the 2023 Election Day results could affect the 2024 race

- Now Playing
How the 2023 Election Day results could affect the 2024 race06:13
- UP NEXT
Trump testifies his Trump Tower triplex was overvalued: ‘When you add the roof, you’re not that far off’01:20
Trump spars with judge during testimony in civil trial03:13
American doctor describes ‘scary’ experience in Gaza08:01
Donald Trump Jr. returns for second day of testimony in New York trial02:53
Bipartisan bill proposes kids-only court to help migrant children01:44
Expert witness testifies on Trump’s finances for prosecution02:09
'People are not getting water': Chef José Andrés describes 'mayhem' in Acapulco after Hurricane Otis05:30
Israeli artillery fire heard as Richard Engel reports near Gaza border03:27
Maine doctor describes treating 'devastating' wounds of Lewiston victims05:27
‘A nightmare’: Father of man killed in Lewiston, Maine shooting speaks out05:26
Tunnels under Gaza: An inside look at Hamas' subterranean operations01:51
How Hurricane Otis went from a tropical storm to a Category 5 in 24 hours03:58
Biden administration reportedly advised Israel to delay potential Gaza ground invasion05:29
Jordan to back plan empowering interim speaker McHenry02:11
Jordan: House can elect a Republican speaker or have a coalition government03:09
DOJ investigating fatal stabbing of Palestinian American boy in Illinois as hate crime02:30
Israel-Hamas war enters diplomatic phase as civilians flee Gaza05:31
Israel woman recounts learning her brother was kidnapped by Hamas07:31
Jordan re-enters race for House speaker after Scalise drops out02:43
- Now Playing
How the 2023 Election Day results could affect the 2024 race06:13
- UP NEXT
Trump testifies his Trump Tower triplex was overvalued: ‘When you add the roof, you’re not that far off’01:20
Trump spars with judge during testimony in civil trial03:13
American doctor describes ‘scary’ experience in Gaza08:01
Donald Trump Jr. returns for second day of testimony in New York trial02:53
Bipartisan bill proposes kids-only court to help migrant children01:44
Play All