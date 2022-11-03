IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
José Díaz-Balart

How inflation, housing are impacting swing state Arizona ahead of midterms

NBC's Ylan Mui reports on how economic issues such as inflation, housing and homelessness are impacting swing states like Arizona five days ahead of midterm elections. NBC's Brian Cheung breaks down a recent NBC News poll that shows cost of living and overall economy are ranking among the top issues voters are going to the polls with. Nov. 3, 2022

