House votes to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress

George Santos becomes sixth House member expelled from Congress01:12
Rep. Goldman: Expelling Rep. Santos should not have been a 'partisan issue'02:49
- Now Playing
House votes to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress01:41
- UP NEXT
Looking back at Sandra Day O'Connor's impact on the Supreme Court04:09
Sandra Day O'Connor dies at age 9302:31
Senate Judiciary Committee votes to subpoena Leonard Leo and Harlan Crow02:50
Rep. Santos on House floor: 'I have been convicted of no crimes'02:10
Trump gag order reinstated in N.Y. civil fraud trial01:50
GOP senators accuse Sen. Durbin of 'destroying' the Senate Judiciary Committee01:41
Inside Obama and Biden's divide over how closely to support Israel03:46
'They feel completely stripped of their abilities to relieve that suffering'09:29
Schumer condemns antisemitism in Senate floor speech02:28
Kochs bet on Trump faceplant; back Haley to consolidate opposition08:14
"[People in Gaza] are absolutely exhausted after 50+ days of bombardment"05:33
Biden: 'This is the beginning of a long journey of healing'09:42
Thanksgiving Eve panel: this week in politics08:56
Like all the dashboard warning lights going off: Confluence of developments make for scary times02:30
Velshi: Donald Trump is the greatest threat the world faces07:40
Biden holds bilateral meeting with Mexican president01:22
House Ethics chair files resolution to expel Santos from Congress01:51
George Santos becomes sixth House member expelled from Congress01:12
Rep. Goldman: Expelling Rep. Santos should not have been a 'partisan issue'02:49
- Now Playing
House votes to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress01:41
- UP NEXT
Looking back at Sandra Day O'Connor's impact on the Supreme Court04:09
Sandra Day O'Connor dies at age 9302:31
Senate Judiciary Committee votes to subpoena Leonard Leo and Harlan Crow02:50
Play All