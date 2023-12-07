IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Texas judge grants order allowing woman's emergency abortion

    House votes to censure Rep. Jamaal Bowman for pulling fire alarm

    Trump attends New York civil fraud trial

  Watch highlights from the fourth Republican Presidential debate

  Was Donald Trump's potential VP pick on the debate stage tonight?

  Vivek Ramaswamy tried to wear Trump's shoes. Chris Christie knocked them off.

  Fourth GOP debate proves to be the 'darkest, saddest game of Mad Libs ever'

  Kevin McCarthy announces he is leaving Congress

  Hear how Rabbi & Imam work together amid war

  Biden calls on Congress to pass aid package for Ukraine

  Kevin McCarthy says he will leave Congress by the end of the year

  Special counsel Weiss opposes Hunter Biden's request to subpoena Trump

  Rep. Patrick McHenry announces he will not seek re-election

  Sen. Tuberville says he will lift blocking of military promotions

  "An empty chair at the table": Father of missing IDF soldier pleads for his return

  Maddow: Alignment with polar opposite Liz Cheney shows seriousness of Trump threat

  Cheney to Republicans: 'We have a particular duty to step up' against Trump

  Santos threatens to file ethics complaint against four members of congress

  Friday Nightcap: Rep. Santos expulsion a 'masterclass of GOP politics'

  'His lies and his cons are over'- George Santos expelled from Congress

José Díaz-Balart

House votes to censure Rep. Jamaal Bowman for pulling fire alarm

The House of Representatives voted to censure Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., after he pulled a fire alarm while Congress was in session. NBC News' Ryan Nobles reports on the vote and how the censure limits the congressman.Dec. 7, 2023

