IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Michael Cohen’s cross-examination resumes on Day 18 of Trump's hush money trial

House Republicans attend hush money trial to show support for Trump
May 16, 202401:41
  • Now Playing

    House Republicans attend hush money trial to show support for Trump

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    Cross-examination of Michael Cohen resumes in Trump hush money trial

    03:19

  • ‘Brazen’: MAGA loyalists trash talk judge's daughter, defying gag order for Trump

    07:38

  • ‘Cohen connects the dots’: Ex-Trump lawyer is prosecution trump card fmr. Watergate prosecutor says

    12:00

  • Bible-loving Mike Johnson attends Trump 'porn star mistress' trial

    08:18

  • Trump trial prosecutors prepare to rest their case after Michael Cohen’s stunning testimony

    07:30

  • ‘It would be a huge mistake’: Andrew Weissmann on Donald Trump potentially testifying in his defense

    07:40

  • Michael Cohen’s cross-examination exposes the flaws in Trump’s legal defense team

    11:09

  • Trump trial ends with smoking guns and Veepstake cameos: Trump ‘pulling strings’

    08:38

  • ‘He held back’: Kristy Greenburg predicts Trump’s lawyer will do better on Day 2 of Michael Cohen’s cross-examination

    04:58

  • 'In their own political best interest': High-profile GOP groupies flock to NYC to trash Trump trial

    10:21

  • In the Break: Lawrence and panel discuss Cohen's credibility with jury

    03:19

  • Lawrence: Sleeping 'old man' Trump made trial look like it was in a nursing home

    17:13

  • 'Utterly humiliating': Trump sycophants in matching suits audition for Trump outside trial

    09:39

  • Stunning lack of effort: Trump defense tepid in attack on Cohen's damning testimony

    09:39

  • Trump lawyer 'in over his head' with Michael Cohen cross-examination

    06:55

  • ‘Nothing’: Maddow says Trump lawyers ‘didn’t bring it’ for Cohen cross-examination

    09:59

  • ‘It didn’t land’: Legal experts crush Trump defense performance in Michael Cohen cross-examination

    08:54

  • 'Like a crime family’: Donald Trump’s GOP allies and VP hopeful's join him in court to prove loyalty

    03:45

  • ‘Beyond thin skinned, rude’: Andrew Weissmann tears into Trump’s defense team’s performance

    11:03

José Díaz-Balart

House Republicans attend hush money trial to show support for Trump

01:41

Several Republican members of the House of Representatives are in New York to attend the hush money trial against former President Trump. MSNBC senior political contributor Matthew Dowd discusses why the members of Congress are there to show support for Trump but how it's unlikely to sway any voters to their cause.May 16, 2024

  • Now Playing

    House Republicans attend hush money trial to show support for Trump

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    Cross-examination of Michael Cohen resumes in Trump hush money trial

    03:19

  • ‘Brazen’: MAGA loyalists trash talk judge's daughter, defying gag order for Trump

    07:38

  • ‘Cohen connects the dots’: Ex-Trump lawyer is prosecution trump card fmr. Watergate prosecutor says

    12:00

  • Bible-loving Mike Johnson attends Trump 'porn star mistress' trial

    08:18

  • Trump trial prosecutors prepare to rest their case after Michael Cohen’s stunning testimony

    07:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All