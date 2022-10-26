IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
José Díaz-Balart

Hope Hicks sits for interview with Jan. 6 committee

02:17

Hope Hicks, a former adviser to former President Trump, is meeting with the January 6 committee as part of their investigation into the Capitol riot. NBC's Ryan Nobles reports from Capitol Hill.Oct. 26, 2022

