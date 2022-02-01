HBCU campuses in lockdown after receiving bomb threats
01:35
Share this -
copied
More than a dozen historically Black colleges and universities around the country are in lockdown and have issued shelter-in-place warnings for students after receiving a series of bomb threats. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian has the details. Feb. 1, 2022
Now Playing
HBCU campuses in lockdown after receiving bomb threats
01:35
UP NEXT
Spotify adds content advisory for Covid misinformation after artists boycott platform
03:21
U.K. government Covid lockdown parties ‘represent a serious failure,’ report finds
05:00
Rep. Ruiz on Biden administration border and immigration policies
05:52
Rep. Jayapal on Russia-Ukraine crisis: 'Now is the time for diplomacy to play its role'
04:16
Poverty and starvation force Afghans to sell organs, children