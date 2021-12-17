IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Helping immigrant communities access recovery aid after deadly tornadoes

    05:27
José Díaz-Balart

Helping immigrant communities access recovery aid after deadly tornadoes

05:27

Leyda Becker, International Communities Liaison for Bowling Green, KY, speaks on resource delivery for immigrants impacted by a series of deadly tornadoes.Dec. 17, 2021

