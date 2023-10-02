HEAR: Congressman wanted someone else for California senator, celebrates Newsom’s pick

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

“We strongly urge you to appoint Congresswoman Barbara Lee to the United States Senate,” Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Steven Horsford wrote to California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday.   Newsom instead appointed Laphonza Butler to fill the seat of the late Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein.   "As a woman of color who is lesbian, she is going to provide an important representation, particularly when the rights of women and the LGBTQ+ community are under attack," Rep. Horsford says of Laphonza Butler.   Rep. Horsford also comments on the impending government shutdown and immigration reform.Oct. 2, 2023

