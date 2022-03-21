IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Greater Latino representation at DNC 04:05 RNC and DNC showcased different Americas 04:16 Fact checking Clinton's DNC speech 02:42 FDA to change blood donation policy over Zika 03:42 Clinton 'understands' the plight of the poor 02:40 Should Clinton campaign as Obama 2.0? 05:34 Should Clinton campaign as Obama 2.0? 05:34 Trump walks back on Russia comments 03:51 Trump: 'France is no longer France' 01:52 Clinton's current stance on TPP 06:26 Powerful story of 11 year-old who spoke at DNC 03:23 Trump has 'no record other than talk' 03:37 First Lady electrifies convention 03:27 Could Sanders officially nominate Clinton? 03:32 Sanders hit the reset button 03:59 Deconstructing Donald Trump's claims about Latinos 03:20 Dem. Senator: 'We are united as a party' 04:08 Will Sanders' supporters vote for Trump? 03:15 Details of Florida club shooting 02:01 Is Wasserman-Schultz’s resignation overshadowing the DNC? 05:07 Harvard students create platform to connect Ukrainian refugees with hosts 02:55
“I like that my website puts the power back in the hands of the refugee.”
Avi Schiffmann, co-creator of ‘Ukraine Take Shelter’ a website that helps pair Ukrainian refugees with housing, speaks with José Díaz-Balart about his efforts to help refugees in need.
March 21, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
Greater Latino representation at DNC 04:05 RNC and DNC showcased different Americas 04:16 Fact checking Clinton's DNC speech 02:42 FDA to change blood donation policy over Zika 03:42 Clinton 'understands' the plight of the poor 02:40 Should Clinton campaign as Obama 2.0? 05:34