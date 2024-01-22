IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Haley puts focus on undeclared voters in New Hampshire primary

    03:25
  • UP NEXT

    E. Jean Carroll defamation trial against Trump delayed due to Covid precautions

    02:42

  • 'Welcome home, Ron': Gaetz reacts to DeSantis dropping out of 2024 race

    00:48

  • Ron DeSantis drops out of 2024 race, endorses Trump

    11:24

  • Top conservative New Hampshire newspaper endorses Haley

    03:30

  • Actual governing threatens to trip up Republican anti-government messaging

    05:08

  • Secy. Austin called to testify about hospitalization before Congress

    00:55

  • Denver Mayor on migrant crisis: “There are heartbreaking stories every day”

    05:01

  • Senate passes stopgap funding bill to avert shutdown, sending it to the House

    02:23

  • Judge in Trump's Georgia case orders hearing on misconduct allegations against DA

    01:49

  • José: 'We should never forget' the Uvalde shooting victims

    01:46

  • 'Tragic absence of leadership': Beto O’Rourke slams inaction as more migrants die

    08:12

  • Johnson looks to navigate funding battle with historically slim House majority

    02:02

  • As Republicans fall in behind Trump, Biden faces challenge of preserving Democratic coalition

    07:52

  • Trump wins Iowa Republican caucus, NBC News projects

    08:03

  • Trump voters 'confident' ahead of Iowa caucuses

    10:29

  • How do the Iowa caucuses work?

    03:33

  • Frigid temperatures could impact Iowa caucus turnout

    02:40

  • ‘They were having a kids' table argument’: The GOP race ahead of Iowa caucuses

    08:22

  • Hunter Biden would be willing to comply with new House subpoenas

    02:12

José Díaz-Balart

Haley puts focus on undeclared voters in New Hampshire primary

03:25

NBC News' Shaquille Brewster spoke to undeclared voters in New Hampshire as Nikki Haley hopes to depend on their support to beat former President Trump in the state's Republican primary election.Jan. 22, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Haley puts focus on undeclared voters in New Hampshire primary

    03:25
  • UP NEXT

    E. Jean Carroll defamation trial against Trump delayed due to Covid precautions

    02:42

  • 'Welcome home, Ron': Gaetz reacts to DeSantis dropping out of 2024 race

    00:48

  • Ron DeSantis drops out of 2024 race, endorses Trump

    11:24

  • Top conservative New Hampshire newspaper endorses Haley

    03:30

  • Actual governing threatens to trip up Republican anti-government messaging

    05:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All