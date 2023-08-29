IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Haiti in crisis: Gang opens fire on church-led protestors, killing at least 7

    05:10
José Díaz-Balart

Haiti in crisis: Gang opens fire on church-led protestors, killing at least 7

05:10

A gang opened fire on a group of church-led protestors in Haiti, killing at least 7.  Violence in the nation "has been escalating."  Miami Herald Caribbean Correspondent Jacqueline Charles joins José Díaz-Balart to discuss international responses to Haiti's crisis.Aug. 29, 2023

