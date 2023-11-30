IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

GOP senators accuse Sen. Durbin of 'destroying' the Senate Judiciary Committee

NBC News' Ali Vitali reports on the tense exchanges between senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee as Republican members after Democrats attempted to block Republicans from debating a nominee. The committee was also set to consider subpoenas for Harlan Crow and Leonard Leo as part of their Supreme Court ethics discussions.Nov. 30, 2023

