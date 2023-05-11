IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser on the end of Title 42

    01:27
    El Paso mayor: ‘There is no endgame’ after Title 42 ends

    04:21

  • 'He has a tough road ahead of him’: Fmr. Asst. Manhattan DA on George Santos’ indictment 

    01:54

  • Fmr. Rep. Carlos Curbelo of Florida discusses the latest political events 

    03:29

  • 'The name of the game: alleviate overcrowding.' Julia Ainsley on Mayorkas' newest migrant rules

    01:52

  • Brownsville police charge driver in deadly car ramming

    03:54

  • Two victims of Texas mall shooting confirmed by families

    03:15

  • The impact of Florida's new immigration bill

    03:01

  • With shelters at capacity, migrants camp out at El Paso's Sacred Heart parish

    04:26

  • Four Proud Boys convicted of seditious conspiracy

    04:40

  • Father whose daughter was killed in Parkland school shooting reacts to wave of gun violence

    05:55

  • Biden administration to send 1,500 active-duty troops to the southern border ahead of Title 42 end

    02:06

  • Proud Boys jury sends note to judge about seditious conspiracy charge

    01:07

  • Juan Guaidó: Democratic countries must work together to end Maduro dictatorship

    05:21

  • U.S. processing centers to open in Guatemala and Colombia for migrants

    02:30

  • Remembering Jerry Springer: Talk show host dead at 79

    01:37

  • Nikki Haley gives policy speech on abortion

    02:28

  • Susan Rice to step down from Biden administration next month

    01:44

  • Fred Guttenberg reacts to recent mistaken shootings, calls for stricter gun control measures

    05:45

  • BuzzFeed News to shut down

    01:12

José Díaz-Balart

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser on the end of Title 42

01:27

A Venezuelan family separated at the border shares their hopes for a brighter future and a grandmother’s difficult decision to return home to join her husband who will be deported.May 11, 2023

