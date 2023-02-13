IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Georgia judge rules parts of grand jury report in Trump probe be made public

José Díaz-Balart

Georgia judge rules parts of grand jury report in Trump probe be made public

A judge in Georgia has ruled that three parts of the special grand jury report on into possible election interference in 2020 by former President Trump and others be made public later this week. NBC's Blayne Alexander reports.Feb. 13, 2023

