Georgia court to decide on unsealing Nathan Wade’s divorce papers

A court will hear arguments on unsealing special prosecutor Nathan Wade’s divorce papers, a case brought forth by an attorney for Donald Trump’s co-defendant in his 2020 Georgia election case. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander reports on how the papers may indicate that Wade benefited from a relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who appointed him to Trump’s case.Jan. 22, 2024

