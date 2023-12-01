IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: George Santos expelled from Congress 

  • Now Playing

    George Santos becomes sixth House member expelled from Congress

    01:12
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Goldman: Expelling Rep. Santos should not have been a 'partisan issue'

    02:49

  • House votes to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress

    01:41

  • Looking back at Sandra Day O'Connor's impact on the Supreme Court

    04:09

  • Sandra Day O'Connor dies at age 93

    02:31

  • Senate Judiciary Committee votes to subpoena Leonard Leo and Harlan Crow

    02:50

  • Rep. Santos on House floor: 'I have been convicted of no crimes'

    02:10

  • Trump gag order reinstated in N.Y. civil fraud trial

    01:50

  • GOP senators accuse Sen. Durbin of 'destroying' the Senate Judiciary Committee

    01:41

  • Inside Obama and Biden's divide over how closely to support Israel

    03:46

  • 'They feel completely stripped of their abilities to relieve that suffering'

    09:29

  • Schumer condemns antisemitism in Senate floor speech

    02:28

  • Kochs bet on Trump faceplant; back Haley to consolidate opposition

    08:14

  • "[People in Gaza] are absolutely exhausted after 50+ days of bombardment"

    05:33

  • Biden: 'This is the beginning of a long journey of healing'

    09:42

  • Thanksgiving Eve panel: this week in politics

    08:56

  • Like all the dashboard warning lights going off: Confluence of developments make for scary times

    02:30

  • Velshi: Donald Trump is the greatest threat the world faces

    07:40

  • Biden holds bilateral meeting with Mexican president

    01:22

  • House Ethics chair files resolution to expel Santos from Congress

    01:51

José Díaz-Balart

George Santos becomes sixth House member expelled from Congress

01:12

George Santos has become the sixth House member to be expelled from Congress in U.S. history. NBC News' Steve Kornacki presents the big picture of just how uncommon it is and what it takes to get expelled. Dec. 1, 2023

  • Now Playing

    George Santos becomes sixth House member expelled from Congress

    01:12
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Goldman: Expelling Rep. Santos should not have been a 'partisan issue'

    02:49

  • House votes to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress

    01:41

  • Looking back at Sandra Day O'Connor's impact on the Supreme Court

    04:09

  • Sandra Day O'Connor dies at age 93

    02:31

  • Senate Judiciary Committee votes to subpoena Leonard Leo and Harlan Crow

    02:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All