José Díaz-Balart

Full interview: Denver, Miami, Philadelphia and Tucson mayors discuss key issues

48:46

José Díaz-Balart is joined by a panel of mayors from cities across America: Michael Hancock of Denver, Francis Suarez of Miami, Jim Kenney of Philadelphia and Regina Romero of Tucson. The mayors debated key issues facing their cities and America at large such as managing immigration, combating climate change, ending gun violence and building infrastructure.Jan. 20, 2023

