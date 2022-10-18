French cement company charged with sponsoring ISIS for Syrian plant protection

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Federal prosecutors are indicting Lafarge Cement of France for their involvement in nearly $17 million in payments to ISIS in exchange for the safety of their plant and continued operations in Syria from 2012 to 2014. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian reports.Oct. 18, 2022

