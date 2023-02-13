IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Father of Parkland school shooting victim looks back, five years later

    05:16
José Díaz-Balart

Father of Parkland school shooting victim looks back, five years later

05:16

“I’m struggling to find new memories and pictures and videos to share of Jaime. Because it stopped. There are no new [memories].” Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter Jaime in the Parkland, FL school shooting when she was 14 years old, reflects on his family’s loss nearly five years after the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.Feb. 13, 2023

