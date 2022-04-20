IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Judge rated ‘not qualified’ by Bar Association voids U.S. travel mask mandate

    06:15
  • Now Playing

    Former White House Covid advisor on mask mandate ruling

    01:18
  • UP NEXT

    Patchwork of changing rules on masking creates traveler confusion

    05:42

  • Trump judge's override of CDC on masks raises concerns for future public health measures

    08:31

  • Next moves for mask mandates

    05:44

  • Trump-appointed judge voiding travel mask mandate raises danger of Covid surge experts say

    08:15

  • Dr. Gupta: You should still wear a mask on public transportation as of now

    04:59

  • The lasting influence of Trump's judiciary

    09:35

  • Trump judge ends travel mask mandate

    07:20

  • White House 'trying to figure out next steps' on travel mask mandate ruling

    02:17

  • Dr. Peter Hotez: ‘Of all the times not to lift mask restrictions, this is the time not to lift it’

    09:21

  • Is it safe to be on a plane without a mask?

    01:30

  • Judge strikes down CDC transportation mask mandate

    07:16

  • ‘Trump as a federal judge’: CDC mask rule nixed by Trump-picked judge

    02:39

  • COVID isn’t over. So why are we pretending?

    17:22

  • Will holiday weekend cause Covid spike?

    06:03

  • Dr. Varon explains long Covid symptoms and high Latino mortality rate

    01:31

  • 'It’s your call': Officials in U.S. adopt new messaging on virus behaviors

    03:53

  • Covid cases rise as distrust in government grows

    08:20

  • Author uncovers fraud in Trump admin's COVID aid deals

    08:58

José Díaz-Balart

Former White House Covid advisor on mask mandate ruling

01:18

Former Senior Advisor for Covid Response to President Biden Andy Slavitt discusses what the Administration needs to do after a federal judge tossed out the mask mandate on public transportation.April 20, 2022

  • Judge rated ‘not qualified’ by Bar Association voids U.S. travel mask mandate

    06:15
  • Now Playing

    Former White House Covid advisor on mask mandate ruling

    01:18
  • UP NEXT

    Patchwork of changing rules on masking creates traveler confusion

    05:42

  • Trump judge's override of CDC on masks raises concerns for future public health measures

    08:31

  • Next moves for mask mandates

    05:44

  • Trump-appointed judge voiding travel mask mandate raises danger of Covid surge experts say

    08:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All