José Díaz-Balart

Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane pleads guilty in George Floyd death

01:46

Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane is pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. NBC News' Shaq Brewster reports on what this means for the case.May 18, 2022

