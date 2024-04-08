IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Former ISS commander explains why this solar eclipse is so special
April 8, 202403:37

  • ‘It needs to end with the release of the hostages’: Father of Itay Chen speaks out

    05:01
  • Now Playing

    Former ISS commander explains why this solar eclipse is so special

    03:37
  • UP NEXT

    William Shatner reflects on the 'magical' nature of a total eclipse

    02:06

  • Bill Nye: 4.8 magnitude earthquake is 'unusual' for Atlantic coast

    07:39

  • New Jersey earthquake impacts air traffic on the East Coast

    01:18

  • East Coast earthquake was felt as far north as New England

    00:42

  • ‘Real political consequences’: How what happens in Latin America & Caribbean impacts U.S. voters

    09:06

  • 'Gravely concerning': Threats to judges and family members tied to Trump's legal trials heighten

    04:18

  • 'Be real, be transparent': Florida voters speak to José Díaz-Balart on Biden and Trump

    13:26

  • Death toll likely to rise after 7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan

    02:08

  • 'Devastating, so senseless': 7 World Central Kitchen aid workers killed in Israeli strike on Gaza

    02:57

  • Young progressive Wisconsin voters planning to partake in ‘uninstructed’ protest vote

    02:35

  • Biden holds call with Chinese President Xi Jinping

    02:20

  • Florida 'may not be as safe' for Republicans in presidential race after six-week abortion ban

    07:04

  • Watch: Doctor explains why colon cancer is on the rise among younger people

    04:35

  • Trump posts are 'unhinged rantings of a lunatic' : Former GOP comms. director

    07:45

  • Alex Murdaugh sentenced to 40 years for federal financial crimes

    01:51

  • 'A long way to go' for hostage negotiations with Hamas

    06:13

  • Rare access to Haiti’s brutal gang leader amid escalating violence

    04:20

  • Mexican cartels 'explicitly weaponizing' sexual violence against migrant women waiting to enter US

    08:40

José Díaz-Balart

Former ISS commander explains why this solar eclipse is so special

03:37

Former International Space Station Commander Leroy Chiao, who is one of the few people to see a solar eclipse from space, joins José Díaz-Balart to provide expertise on what happens during the rare event.April 8, 2024

  • ‘It needs to end with the release of the hostages’: Father of Itay Chen speaks out

    05:01
  • Now Playing

    Former ISS commander explains why this solar eclipse is so special

    03:37
  • UP NEXT

    William Shatner reflects on the 'magical' nature of a total eclipse

    02:06

  • Bill Nye: 4.8 magnitude earthquake is 'unusual' for Atlantic coast

    07:39

  • New Jersey earthquake impacts air traffic on the East Coast

    01:18

  • East Coast earthquake was felt as far north as New England

    00:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All